SHREVEPORT, La- The historic snow and ice storm damaged many businesses across the ArkLaTex mid-February. The weight of snow accumulating on top of structures caused many of them to collapse. Days after the winter weather passed, business owners are assessing damage.
At the State Fairgrounds, management already started the process of making insurance claims and lining up contractors to come out starting February 24th.
One area at the fairgrounds that has extensive damage is the Swine, Sheep, and Goat Barn. It's used during the State Fair in October and for other animal showcase events throughout the year.
In the barn, the weight of the snow caused the metal roof to cave in. As the roof went down, it took the support beams with it too, tearing them from the concrete foundation. The barn was the largest area damaged on the fairgrounds.
At Hirsch Coliseum, ice fell down the sides of the dome damaging the gutter and facia. That ice fell onto surrounding structures damaging those as well. One being the kitchen that was used for the Shreveport Mudbugs hockey games. The organization has an alternative set up for future games.
The president and general manager for the State Fair of Louisiana says it was depressing to see.
“Disheartening just to see another issue to have to work through at this time,” said Chris Giordano, President and General Manager for the State Fair of Louisiana. “But then again, we’ve dealt with storms in the past and other problems. Definitely out of our human control. That's what we buy insurance for. Fortunately, there was no activity at the fairgrounds while this was occurring.”
The goal for fairgrounds administration is to have the farm fixed for the fair in the Fall. They are prioritizing areas near the coliseum that are in use first. Giordano thinks the price tag for the repairs could be around several hundred thousand dollars.
KTBS 3 reached out to Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins regarding damage in the city. His staff said the City of Shreveport is still in the process of assessing the damaged structures. They said they will be able to provide additional information at the end of this week.