SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport-Bossier businesses struggling through the coronavirus pandemic can received aid from the recently passed federal stimulus package.
Brandon Fail, Shreveport's economic development director, said business owners need to act quickly by filing two forms, because availability is limited.
The aid is for small businesses -- those with 500 employees or less.
One is the Payroll Protection Plan, or PPP. The other is Economic Disaster Impact Loan, or EDIL.
"The PPP, which offers loans that cover expenses that will be forgiven once you reopen, and the EDIL grants of $10,000 that will provide very short term cash that you can use right away. But businesses need to apply for these quickly, as they are first come first serve," Fail said.
Under PPP, Fail said the federal government offers low interest loans that would equal 2.5 months of payroll. That includes what business owners would pay themselves as profit.
"So this is especially attractive for business owners wondering how am I going to pay the bills this month? How am I going to put food on the table for my family?" Fail said. "But it also covers expenses like payroll for employees, rent, utilities and loan payments."
Under PPP, Fail said the government will forgive those loans in proportion to the amount of staff kept or re-hired at pre-crisis levels. He said the best way to apply is through your bank or credit union.
The other form of assistance is Economic Disaster Impact Loans, or EDIL. They're available through the Small Business Administration. They cover expenses not covered under PPP.
"Merely by starting the application at the SBA's website, you can trigger an advance of $10,000 to be deposited directly into your checking account in three days," Fail said.
He adds that the EDIL is credited against a PPP loan, if businesses take one.
"But because the PPP will take some time to come through, this is extremely attractive to businesses that are struggling right this second having a cash crunch and need cash quickly," Fail explained.
Fail says businesses can apply for EDIL at covid19relief.sba.gov.
More information on both financial assistance programs is available through the local helpdesk, Shreve.biz.