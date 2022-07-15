SHREVEPORT, La. -- You can help students have the right clothes to start school.
For the second year in a row, Clifford Jenkins is sponsoring a school uniform giveaway at his business, ASAP Copy.
He has some donations of new clothes and backpacks already. But he says he's going to need a lot more.
"Last year I think we had 70 people that came by. And so I think we gave out almost $1,500 worth of uniforms last year. And that was not enough," Jenkins said. "We had to turn away some people."
You can donate new or gently used school uniforms, shoes. belts and backpacks. Outfits are needed for elementary, middle and high school students.
Take them to ASAP Copy at 3711 Lakeshore Dr. during business hours, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Mondays through Saturdays, through July 29.
Each person who donates is entered into a $100 dollar gas card raffle.
You can also buy raffle tickets for $2 dollars each.
The school uniform giveaway will be Saturday, July 30. Jenkins says it'll be first come, first served.