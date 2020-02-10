SHREVEPORT, La - Former National Guardsmen David Wyndon is a businessman who both mentors and employs young men at Spot Free Car Wash on Greenwood in his neighborhood. He says his deployment to Operation Desert Storm provided him with a strong leadership traits. He teaches them about work ethic and great customer service. Wyndon helps to keep them off the streets and puts money in their pockets.
Wyndon says his military training helps to mold the young men into productive citizens. He also says some of them have joined the military and law enforcement field, while others are still students in high school and college. Wyndon offers a simple motivating statement about second chances to his mentees.
"Just because you made a mistake or two in your past doesn't curb from you being successful in the future," Wyndon said.
Wyndon says he personally cannot save them all but his success rate is high.