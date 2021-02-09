SHREVEPORT, La. -- A businessman says Swepco and the city are not making it easy for him to reopen his business.
Anthony Skupien is the owner of Absolute Pressure and Chemical on Greenwood Road. He said last year during the pandemic shutdown he missed two utility payments and Swepco cut power to his business.
He paid the bill current then he said Swepco told him he needed another $500 deposit because of the bill pay history. He said he paid the $500 but the electricity was not turned back on.
Skupien said Swepco then told him the city mandates that an electrical engineer inspect his business before he can get the power back on. He's still waiting for the inspector to show up.
"Right now, between Swepco and the City of Shreveport, we have no business,“ Skupien told KTBS. "With COVID-19 going, I don't think that's fair. I would like to reopen my business and start making money again."
