SHREVEPORT, La. - The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration or NOAA came out with it's forecast for the rest of the 2022 Hurricane Season.
They are calling for 14-20 named storms, 6-10 hurricanes and 3-5 major ones. Average over the past 30 years according to NOAA is 14, 7 and 3 respectively.
We are about a month away from the average peak of hurricane season which is around September 10th. The graphic indicates that over the past several years, the frequency of storms really picks in August, September and October.
So far in 2022, we've seen 3 named tropical storms which were Alex, Bonnie and Colin. Next up is Danielle.
The reason for the busy rest of hurricane season forecast is La Nina. The abnormally cool eastern Pacific Ocean waters can slow down the environmental winds in the Atlantic. This can also reduce the upwelling of cool water to the surface. Thus, low amounts of wind shear and very warm ocean waters can potentially fuel an uptick in tropical storms in the Atlantic.
To track the tropics, check out our KTBS 3 Hurricane Tracker.