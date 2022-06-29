SHREVEPORT, La. - Three tropical systems were ongoing in the Atlantic Basin as of Wednesday evening. One was actually approaching the Texas gulf coast.
This tropical low could become a depression just before landfall in Texas on Thursday.
Moisture from the low could reach the ArkLaTex on Friday and Saturday. Scattered downpours are possible.
The remnants of the low may keep lingering showers and storms around the ArkLaTex through Sunday before departing on July 4th.
Potential Tropical Cyclone Two in the Caribbean may reach hurricane status before making landfall in Central America. This storm which could become Bonnie is not expected to bother us.
Finally, in the western Atlantic, a strong tropical wave is moving toward the Windward Islands. This system may be slow to develop according to the National Hurricane Center due to strong environmental winds and interactions with the South America coast.
Track the tropics with the KTBS 3 Hurricane Tracker.