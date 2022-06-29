Satellite Image of the Tropics as of Wednesday Evening
Satellite Image of the Tropics as of Wednesday Evening

SHREVEPORT, La. - Three tropical systems were ongoing in the Atlantic Basin as of Wednesday evening.  One was actually approaching the Texas gulf coast.

Thursday Afternoon Forecast

This tropical low could become a depression just before landfall in Texas on Thursday.

Friday Afternoon Forecast
Saturday Afternoon Forecast

Moisture from the low could reach the ArkLaTex on Friday and Saturday.  Scattered downpours are possible.

Sunday Afternoon Forecast
July 4th Forecast

The remnants of the low may keep lingering showers and storms around the ArkLaTex through Sunday before departing on July 4th.

Potential Tropical Cyclone Two Forecast

Potential Tropical Cyclone Two in the Caribbean may reach hurricane status before making landfall in Central America.  This storm which could become Bonnie is not expected to bother us.

Satellite Image of a Tropical Wave in the Western Atlantic as of Wednesday Evening

Finally, in the western Atlantic, a strong tropical wave is moving toward the Windward Islands.  This system may be slow to develop according to the National Hurricane Center due to strong environmental winds and interactions with the South America coast.

Track the tropics with the KTBS 3 Hurricane Tracker.

