SHREVEPORT, La. - With less than a week until Christmas. a lot of people have voiced frustrations with longer lines at the post office and longer wait times when tracking packages online.
The U.S. Postal Service has acknowledged Dec. 14-21 as their peak shipping week, along with an increase in online shopping and shipping due to the pandemic. However, the Washington Post reported a record backlog and delays across the country. In some areas, postal workers have been assigned to extra routes to keep up.
"We have seen some isolated incidents across the country where they have experienced temporary mail delays, due to the influx of packages, but we are not seeing the same issues in the Shreveport area." said USPS strategic communications specialist Albert Ruiz in a statement to KTBS 3.
Saturday was the USPS imposed deadline for priority mail to arrive by Christmas. Their final deadline for Priority Mail Express is Wednesday, December 23.