Water Vapor Image of our Mid-Week Weather Maker as of Monday Evening
SHREVEPORT, La. - It's a potentially busy weather week in the ArkLaTex.  Three storm systems are forecast to pass through the area.  The first was in the eastern Pacific Monday evening.

Jet Stream Forecast for the Mid Week Storm

This storm is projected to arrive Wednesday and depart late Thursday.

Thursday Morning Forecast

Rain from this system is expected area wide Wednesday through Thursday.

Forecast Rain Amounts from the Mid Week Storm

Precipitation amounts could reach an inch.

Jet Stream Forecast for Saturday's Storm

The next system is forecast to arrive Saturday behind an arctic front.

Saturday's Forecast

This storm may produce a wintry mix with temperatures near or below freezing.

Jet Stream Forecast for Monday's Storm

Finally, another storm system is expected on Monday.

Monday's Forecast

Some snow may occur with this storm.

This is a preliminary forecast.  Some changes in timing, precipitation type and intensity are expected.

