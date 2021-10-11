SHREVEPORT, La. - It appears to be a busy week for weather. First, a warm front moves through on Tuesday with scattered showers and storms.
On Wednesday behind the warm front, Summer-like weather returns with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.
Thursday, the remnants of Pacific Hurricane Pamela could bring rain to the I-30 corridor.
And Friday, a cold front is forecast to bring Fall-like weather back to the ArkLaTex.
Here is the 7-Day forecast summarizing this week.
