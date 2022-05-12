BOSSIER CITY, La. -- It looks like the abandoned Diamond Jacks casino resort property is getting back into the game.
A Mississippi company with casinos in Vicksburg and Tunica has big plans to buy the property from Diamond Jacks' parent company, P2E. That's according to Louisiana's Gaming Control Board Chairman.
Ronnie Johns says Foundation Gaming will do a complete renovation. He says they'll convert the place into a land-based casino, and get rid of the riverboat. There'll also be new restaurants and a sports book.
"I'm excited about the project. I think it's going to be a great addition to the Shreveport-Bossier market. They're not afraid to come into the market. They feel like they could grow the market," Johns says.
Johns hopes the approval process will be finished this summer. Then there could be a year-long renovation before the property reopens.