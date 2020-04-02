SHREVEPORT, La. -- To sell or not to sell your home?
A lot of people had plans to move before the coronavirus pandemic impacted the area. Like many other markets, real estate is also being affected by COVID-19.
Kyle Allen had plans to move overseas in the upcoming months.
“I’m actually going to be moving overseas to attend a graduate program in England. My plans were to get my house on the market pretty soon to get people to look at it and sell it before I had to move,” said Allen.
And Sherri Elrod is building a new home out of state. She fears having to pay two mortgages.
“I have my house up for sale and I haven’t had a showing in like two weeks. I’m moving out of state and they haven’t stopped building my house in Kentucky so house is being done in Kentucky but having a hard time selling my house here,” said Elrod.
COVID-19 has impacted the market, especially the showings.
“We didn’t really start to see it until last week when the stay at home order was put into effect," said Brad Gosslee, Coldwell Banker Gosslee Realtor president and broker.
This time last year Gosslee said they had almost 50% more showings. However, realtors are reinventing themselves and using technology to continue to show homes. Now they are focusing on virtual tours of houses up for sale.
“We are sending those videos to the buyers and then getting on a conference like zoom and talking through each room with them so the client understands exactly how the house is set up,” said Kris Darwin, Coldwell Banker Gosslee chief operating officer.
The houses that are being shown in person are those that are empty. Realtors are being careful and instructing clients to not touch anything in the house.
So should people buy a house in the middle of this pandemic?
“Absolutely, it’s a great time to buy a house. Right now, interest rates are lower than they’ll ever be so I encourage you to go online and shop for your next house,” said Gosslee.
For those who are wanting to list a new house, Gosslee added, the competition is low. There are fewer listings meaning chances are you will be able to sell your home.