SHREVEPORT, La. -- Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office detectives on Wednesday arrested a student who brought a gun into a local high school, said Sheriff Steve Prator.

SRO Rufus Porter, who is assigned to C.E. Byrd High School, located a gun in a small backpack on a 16-year-old student after being alerted by the school administration. The gun was a loaded Glock 43 with 10 9mm rounds.

Detectives learned the student was involved with a previous incident involving a gun at another local high school. The student is affiliated with a local gang, detectives said.

The teen was arrested on charges of possession of a firearm by a juvenile and carrying a firearm by a student on school property. He was booked into Caddo Juvenile Detention Center.

The investigation is ongoing to determine if there are more individuals involved in this incident.  

 

