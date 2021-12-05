SHREVEPORT, La. - The matchup for the Independence Bowl was announced on Saturday.
The Brigham Young University Cougars (BYU) from Provo, Utah will face off against the University of Alabama at Birmingham Blazers (UAB). BYU holds a current season record of 10-2 and UAB holds a record of 8-4.
The 45th Radiance Independence Bowl will be held on Saturday, Dec. 18 in Shreveport, with kickoff beginning at 2:30 p.m.
"We're really excited for this game and it's exciting to have these two teams matched up together," said Missy Setters, Executive Director at the Independence Bowl. "It'll be the highest ranked teams we've had at the Independence Bowl in the history of the game."
Setters stated that it will be the first time that these two teams face off in Shreveport. The date for the Independence Bowl isn't one that's traditionally held, but Setters stated that it's give them time to plan out other events and for the players to be home with their families for the holidays.
For ticket information: RadianceTechnologiesIndependenceBowl.com/tickets/.