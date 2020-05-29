SHREVEPORT, La.- The special ceremony was held Friday morning for four graduating seniors from C.E Byrd High School who will enter the military this summer.
Principal of C.E Byrd High School Jerry Badgley says they were glad they were able to accommodate for these graduates.
“It’s a milestone and there’s a little bit of the official part of graduation but it’s just a good thing to do and important to do,” Badgley said.
Graduate, Columbus Espree will head to the air force this summer.
He says he is looking forward to his next path and encouraging other high school graduates to not allow this pandemic to discourage them.
“This is only the start of our life,” Espree said. “Even though we didn’t have the classic senior ending we all wanted and should have had we still have so many different things and many roads to take.”
The school hopes to have a graduation ceremony for all students on August 1.