School Bus
Avid Editor

SHREVEPORT, La. -- Caddo Parish is accepting applications for school bus drivers and attendants to fill vacant positions.

The deadline to apply is Feb. 3 and new hire training starts on Feb. 6.

To be considered for employment, applicants must be at least 21 years old and have a high school diploma or GED.

New school bus drivers will be eligible for a $500 sign-on bonus.

Interested applicants can apply online at www.caddoschools.org by going to job opportunities under the careers tab. For more information, contact Monique Dunn at (318) 603-5752 or mpdunn@caddoschools.org.

Report a typo on this article
0
0
0
0
0



Recommended for you

Load comments