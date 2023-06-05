BOSSIER CITY, La. -- A Caddo Parish assistant district attorney spent some time behind bars across the river over the weekend after being arrested for DWI.
T.J. Pitman was booked into the Bossier City Jail and released on bond.
His arrest followed a hit-and-run crash over the Red River. No one was injured.
Pitman was not the at-fault driver. The driver who caused the crash stopped to check on Pitman then left. Pitman stayed on the scene.
Bossier City police called in Louisiana State Police to investigate.
State troopers conducted a field sobriety test. Pitman refused to take the test that would have required him to blow into a tube so that his blood alcohol content could be measured, according to individuals familiar with the case who spoke on condition they not be identified because of the sensitivity of the arrest.
Pitman insists he was not driving drunk, the individuals told KTBS.
Pitman has worked at the D.A.'s office for about a year. He handles misdemeanor cases. He has not been placed on leave.
District Attorney James Stewart said Pitman was off duty and not on call at the time of his arrest.
"We will let the legal process go through. He's still working," Stewart said.