SHREVEPORT, La. - Caddo narcotics agents arrested a Shreveport man after they found guns and drugs in his home on Tuesday, said Sheriff Steve Prator.
On Nov. 1, agents executed a search warrant at 1706 Peach St. in Shreveport. During the search, agents found a digital scale, packaging materials, 4 handguns, $335.00 in cash and approximately $37,770 worth of narcotics:
- 339.8g of methamphetamine ($33,980 est. value)
- 32g of cocaine ($3,200 est. value)
- 34 dosage units of Buprenorphine ($340.00 est. value)
- 15 dosage units of Vyvance ($150 est. value)
- 6 dosage units of Methylphenidale Hydrochloride ($60 est. value)
- 3.9g of marijuana ($40 est. value)
Mack Marshall, 35, was booked into the Caddo Correctional Center charged with four counts of possession with intent to distribute Schedule II, one count of possession with intent to distribute Schedule III, four counts of possession of a firearm with controlled and dangerous substances, four counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and one count of possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number.