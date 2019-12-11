SHREVEPORT, La- Caddo and Bossier Parish leaders are coming together to make sure children are ready for kindergarten.
According to education officials, 59 percent of children in Northwest Louisiana children who started kindergarten last fall, were not ready for the first day of class.
Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins, Bossier City Mayor Lo Walker and school superintendents from Caddo and Bossier parishes signed a resolution Wednesday at the Step Forward Early Childhood Policy Summit agreeing to prioritize early childhood education.
Executive director for Step Forward Laura Alderman says early childhood development is an opportunity that only comes once.
“We want to encourage the community to talk, read and sing to children and buffer them from traumatic,” Alderman said.
“In the end, you’re going to have a child ready to learn on the first day of school and ready to succeed in life.”
Mayor Perkins and Mayor Walker also announced more than 100 thousand dollars in tax credits for early childhood school readiness.
“Step Forward, our community development and partners have already been working on this and that why the trend line is going down and more children are prepared to go to kindergarten,” Perkins said.
More than 60 participants have signed the resolution to help with early childhood readiness in Northwest Louisiana.