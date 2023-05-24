SHREVEPORT, La. -- Caddo Parish Animal Services is investigating a complaint feral cats hanging out around a Shreveport motel are being poisoned.
KTBS reported last week about the feral cat colony at the Royal Inn. A man staying there said he was poisoning the cats. He said he was using peppermint oil as a spray to deter the animals.
But a woman at the motel who is feeding the cats filed a complaint, prompting the animal services investigation.
"She is concerned that one of the residents there at the inn may be poisoning the cats and you know I don't know the facts," said District 4 Commissioner John-Paul Young. "I only know her side of the story, and I do know that animal services is investigating that case actively."
Young also wants the public to know it is against law to kill any animal in a way that is not by humane euthanasia. Locally, he authored a law almost two years ago that requires dogs and cats to be spayed and neutered.
"Feral cats, of course, don't have anyone usually taking care of them very closely so they don't usually get spayed or neutered. But any time our government finds such a cat they are authorized and required to spay and neuter it and then they return it," said Young. "And any citizen can do the same either for free at our pound or for a very low cost, sometimes no cost at Robinson's Rescue."
Young said a lot of money is spent catching and euthanizing unwanted cats and dogs. If they are spayed and neutered in advance, money and lives can be saved.