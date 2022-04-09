SHREVEPORT, La. - The Caddo Parish Department of Animal Services and Mosquito Control is offering free rabies shots and free microchipping to pets with owners that reside in the Parish in an effort to protect the area’s pet population.
Animal Services will be holding a free Rabies Clinic on Saturday, in the Southern Hills neighborhood at the Southern Hills Community Center, 1002 West Bert Kouns, Shreveport, Louisiana, 71118. The clinic will be held from 10:00am – 2:00pm.
This year, the Parish will be providing 1-year rabies vaccinations. Vaccines are first come, first served. Individuals must be a resident of Caddo Parish. Shots will be given to dogs, cats and ferrets. In addition, pet microchipping will be offered for free. There will also be pet education on hand on topics such as heartworm prevention, mosquitoes, caring for your pets in inclement weather and more.