SHREVEPORT, La. - Caddo parish animal services and mosquito control received a $10,000 grant from Petco to help families and their pets in need during the coronavirus pandemic.
The grant was given by Petco's non profit called Petco Love. The goal of the grant is to help prevent euthanizing animals.
Caddo Parish Animal Services and Mosquito Control Assistant Director Assistant Director Kelvin Samuel said the agency plans to use the money to give more microchips and rabies vaccinations, and offer a food pantry for pets.
Samuel told KTBS 3 that his motivation behind applying for the grant was to help families who had to surrender their pets for financial reasons due to the impact of covid-19.
"We definitely don't like to see pets and families disconnected if we can help it. So that's why we're excited about this particular grant."
Samuel said the grant will allow the agency to hold more food pantries for families that are struggling with feeding their pets.