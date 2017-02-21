Caddo Sheriff's detectives are asking for the public's help in identifying this man wanted for questioning about two local thefts.
On February 6, a man entered the Super S at Pinehill and Roy roads and stole a case of liquor. He returned the following day and stole a second case. The total value of the thefts was $1100.
On February 6, the man was seen getting into the passenger side of an older model white Ford truck that had a tailgate constructed of pipe.
Anyone with information about this person is asked to contact Detective Andy Scoggins at 681-0700 or the Caddo Sheriff's Office at 675-2170.