SHREVEPORT, La. - The Caddo Parish School Board vote Tuesday to close three elementary schools and rename another.
School officials had recommended the closure of Arthur Circle, Jack P. Timmons and Mooretown.
The school board's vote is in response to a budget shortfall related to the coronavirus pandemic and already declining enrollment.
The decreases in revenue while experiencing unexpected costs, has resulted in an estimated $12 million budget deficit for the upcoming budget year which begins July 1.
The board also voted to change the name Broadmoor Middle School to Broadmoor STEM Academy.