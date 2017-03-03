Nine parishes are eligible for disaster assistance as a result of a recent drought according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), said Agriculture and Forestry Commissioner Mike Strain, D.V.M.
The parishes, which are contiguous to primary natural disaster areas in Arkansas, Mississippi and Texas, include: Bossier, Caddo, Concordia, East Carroll, Madison, Morehouse, Tensas, Union and West Carroll.
Strain said farmers and ranchers located in these parishes are eligible for low-interest emergency loans from the Farm Service Agency (FSA) provided eligibility requirements are met. Farmers in eligible areas have eight months from the disaster declaration date to apply for emergency loans to help cover losses.
The parishes listed were designated natural disaster areas on Feb. 23, 2017.
FSA has a variety of programs, in addition to the emergency loan program, to help eligible farmers recover from adversity. For more information, farmers and ranchers may contact their local parish FSA office. Additional information is also available online at http://disaster.fsa.usda.gov.