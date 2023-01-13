SHREVEPORT, La – The Caddo-Bossier Port Commission has elected its officers to lead the Port for the next year.
Commissioners selected Walter O. Bigby Jr. to a second term as president. Bigby is a businessman and has been a member of the Port Commission since 2017. He represents Bossier City on the commission.
“2022 was a busy year for the Port of Caddo-Bossier with the opening of our new $15 million, 100,000 square foot warehouse. We also welcomed our newest tenant Sunny Point Aggregates,” said Bigby. “2023 will see even more growth at the Port, with plans to build a second warehouse and even more opportunities.”
Bill Altimus will serve a second term as the commission’s vice president. The Bossier City Council appointed him in 2019. He was Bossier Parish administrator for 25 before retiring in 2021.
Shreveport attorney Joshua K. Williams will continue to serve as the commission’s secretary/treasurer. The Shreveport City Council appointed Williams in 2021.