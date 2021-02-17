Caddo and Bossier schools will be closed for the rest of the week. That includes virtual learning.
The districts join others in the region in canceling classes because of this week's extreme weather.
Fortunately, some districts already had some days off this week for Presidents Day and Mardi Gras.
Other districts such as DeSoto and Claiborne were off all week anyway for winter break.
Here's a look at some of the other districts:
RED RIVER - Off rest of the week.
WEBSTER - All schools closed through Thursday. A decision will be made later in the week regarding Friday. Students may login to their teacher’s Google classroom for optional assignments.
NATCHITOCHES - Virtual learning for the remainder of the week. All school campuses and offices will be closed until Monday.
BIENVILLE – Closed Wednesday through Friday. Students will receive assignments virtually through Google classroom and Odysseyware.