SHREVEPORT, La. -- The Caddo Parish Commission will hold a special meeting next month to name a replacement for a commissioner who is moving to city government.
A vacancy will be created on Dec. 30 with the resignation of District 8 Commissioner Jim Taliaferro, who was elected to the Shreveport City Council on Nov. 8.
The special meeting will be at 4:30 p.m. Jan. 12 at Government Plaza.
The commission is accepting applications to fill the spot. Registered voters who live in District 8 who want to be considered as an interim commissioner should submit resumes electronically to jeverson@caddo.org or by mail to Caddo Parish Commission, Attn. Jeff Everson, 505 Travis St., Suite 110, Shreveport, La. 71101.
Resumes must be received by Dec. 31.
Applicants must attend the special meeting. Any questions may be addresses to commission clerk Jeff Everson at (318) 226-6596.