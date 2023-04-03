SHREVEPORT, La. –Woodrow Wilson Jr. announced his retirement Monday as administrator and CEO of the Caddo Parish Commission.
Wilson served 17 years in the role and 22 total years of service to the parish. Wilson also served 25 years in the military.
He made the announcement during the commission's work session. His retirement is effective July 14.
“I am grateful to the commission members who selected me in 2006,” said Wilson. “It's been an honor to work for each and every commissioner as we have come together on behalf of the citizens of Caddo Parish to bring about excellence in governance, prudent management, and improving their quality of life."
Notable accomplishments under Wilson’s administration include:
- Achievement of Standard and Poor’s AAA Bond Rating, the first of its kind for a public body in the state of Louisiana and one of 36 counties/parishes in the nation
- Successful passage of $20 million in general obligation bonds for the rehabilitation of Walter B. Jacobs Nature Park
- Numerous Achievement Awards for programs and procedures in county/parish government from the National Association of Counties (NACo)
- National recognition as one of only four parishes in the country to implement and execute the Covid-19 National Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) for its citizens, distributing over $57 million in funding assistance
- Creation of efficiencies across numerous departments for better service provision to citizens
- Construction of a new Parish Veteran Service Center for thousands of veterans across Caddo Parish
- Construction of a new David Raines Community Center
“Over his many years of service, he has steadily moved the organization forward and been an advocate for his staff and the citizens of Caddo Parish. He will truly be missed, but he has left an indelible mark, and we hope that he enjoys the next chapter after retirement,” commission President Roy Burrell said.