SHREVEPORT, La. -- Caddo Parish commissioners met in special session Wednesday morning to adopt the 2022 budget.
The $143M operating budget addresses the parish’s most urgent operational needs, capital improvement initiatives, support of parish agencies, economic development and social programs, according to a news release.
“The annual parish budget represents one of the most important policy documents that the commission will enact during the course of a year,” commission President Lyndon B. Johnson said in the news release. “The budget reflects the resources, strategies and goals of the parish in the delivery of public services to our citizens and is indicative of the commission’s financial discipline to ensure that funds are available for current and future Parish needs."
The budget is balanced, with revenues and fund balance expenditures meeting total 2022 expenditures. While the budget represents a sustainable plan that positions the parish to complete priorities, commissioners are mindful of the potentially changing conditions locally and nationally that could impact the bottom line.
These include:
- The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic
- Estimated $4 million deficit in the juvenile justice budget
- Increased operational expenses at the Caddo Correctional Center (CCC)
- Local economic development initiatives
“We are confident that the 2022 budget is a conservative one, one that preserves funding for the essential services upon which our citizens rely,” parish Administrator Woodrow Wilson Jr. said in the release. “We remain committed to continuing the exercise sound fiscal management across all department budgets to ensure we can respond to changing services demands and effectively utilize our existing resources."