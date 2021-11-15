SHREVEPORT, La. – It’s not just pit bulls that may be in line for mandatory sterilization in Caddo Parish.
At the Caddo Parish Commission’s work session Monday, commissioners voted to introduce a parish law requiring spaying and neutering for all breeds of dogs as well as cats.
That doesn’t mean Caddo animal services will be going door-to-door. The law, if approved, would impact stray dogs and cats or those surrendered to the animal shelter.
“This is for animals at-large. We’re not going to come get your pets,” Commissioner Mario Chavez said.
A mandatory sterilization ordinance for pit bulls was introduced by Commissioner John-Paul Young following discussions during the animal services committee. Pit bulls and pit mixes populate the shelter at greater numbers. And they are the most euthanized.
Pit bulls are good, loyal pets, but their owners sometimes vary, Young said, adding there are not enough homes or shelters to take in the numbers of pit bulls.
“We must do something to control the animal population in Caddo Parish,” Young said.
Commissioner Jim Taliaferro, who is fostering two pit bull mixes, supported the ordinance but wanted more time to study the enforcement aspect. So he wanted the measure to go back to the committee for more work.
Then Commissioner Stormy Gage-Watts changed the motion to have the ordinance inclusive of all dogs and cats, saying she did not support isolating a certain breed.
Animal services Director Travis Clark said enforcement would be handled just like any other codes. When animal services officers come in contact with people in connection with a complaint, they are already checking on mandatory rabies vaccinations or other issues so addressing the spay/neuter should be manageable, Clark said.
“I definitely feel it’s a step in the right direction,” he said.
The commission voted 6 to 3 to advance the ordinance to Thursday’s regular meeting agenda for introduction. A public hearing before passage would take place during the Dec. 9 meeting.
But before the vote, the pit bull only ordinance received support from three involved in the animal rescue community.
Linda Shemwell said she learned real fast after starting PetSavers in 2005 that there is a bottomless pit of unwanted animals on the local area – so many that no shelter can handle them all. She estimates she turns down at least 10 requests a day from people who want her to take their dogs and cats. And she doesn’t even take in pits because it’s so hard to find them good homes, she said.
Pit bulls either live a short life or an unhappy life being chained in yard or roaming the streets, Shemwell said.
Mandatory sterilization for pits is a start, she said, adding Shreveport could be the first southern city to do so.
Megan Everett with Parish Paws and Lorraine Guerro of Nova’s Heart also spoke in favor of the ordinance. Everett said most rescues cannot support the volume of “pitties” that enter shelters across the U.S, although she does her best to take in as many as she can because of the lives they live. It’s getting harder to move them to northern and eastern rescues because there are so many of them.
Guerro’s organization assists the low-income, disabled and veterans with their animal needs. She estimates 80 percent of them own pits. Less than 10 percent agree to spay or neuter their dogs.
Education of all on the need to spay and neuter is important, she said. There are mandatory spay/neuter laws for all dogs across the country.