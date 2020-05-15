SHREVEPORT, La. -- The Caddo Parish Commission is implementing guidelines effective Monday on what the public can expect when Government Plaza opens.
All citizens entering Caddo Parish facilities will be required to wear a mask. Citizens are asked to bring their own masks.
Here's a breakdown of the various offices:
Government Plaza (8th floor)
- Government Plaza is open to citizens from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- All citizens are subject to screening at the entry point to Government Plaza and/or the 8th floor. The parish administrator, parish attorney, human resources/finance, and Public Works departments will be open to the public by appointment only. Citizens are asked to call (318)-226-6900 to speak with department officials and to schedule an appointment.
Caddo Parish Courthouse
- The Caddo Parish Courthouse will be open to the public Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. All citizens are subject to screening at the entry point to the courthouse. Masks are required.
Public Works
- Solid waste compactor sites will continue to operate at adjusted hours. A complete schedule of locations and times are posted on the parish’s website at caddo.org.
Juvenile Services
- All physical visitation continues to be suspended at the Juvenile Detention Center. Visitation by phone is available. Volunteer programming at the JDC remains cancelled.
- Court hearings will return to operation as mandated by the judiciary, and the court will be open only to those needed for hearings. Masks are required.
Animal Services/Caddo Parish Animal Shelter
- The Caddo Parish Animal Shelter will be open to the public from 1 to 5 p.m. Masks are required.
- Tours are closed to the public; virtual tours will continue on social media.
- Owner surrenders are by appointment only.
Parks and Recreation
- The Parks and Recreation office will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- All parish public parks (green space, trails, walking paths, and restrooms) will be open daily during normal operating hours, from 6. to 9 a.m. with the exception of Walter B. Jacobs Nature Park.
Walter B. Jacobs Nature Park will be open Wednesday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m. Walter B. Jacobs Nature Park-Visitors Center will remain closed to the public.
- All playgrounds at parish parks will remain closed until further notice.
- Reservations for rental of campgrounds at Earl G. Williamson Park will begin on Monday. Campgrounds will open for visitors starting Wednesday.
- All boat ramps will be open to fishermen 24 hours a day.
- Special events and gathering in parks are prohibited.
Caddo Parish Commission
- The Caddo Parish Commission will continue to hold its work session, regular session and committee meetings virtually through the end of May. All meetings are livestreamed via the parish’s Facebook page at facebook.com/parishofcaddo.