SHREVEPORT, La. – By year’s end, more than $25 million will have been distributed in Caddo Parish to families needing rental assistance in the wake of the pandemic.
A lot of that money went to pay the renters’ utility bills, but it also is in the hands of landlords who can make their own payrolls and pay expenses such as their maintenance employees who work at apartment complexes where those renters live.
“So, it has a tremendous impact on our local economy, putting $25 million back and helping people that really need the help,” Caddo Commission Administrator Woody Wilson said during a work session Monday. “So, we are extremely proud of the efforts of this program and prayerfully we’ll continue to get money to maximize our efforts to be able to help others in our community.”
The money comes from the parish’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) that is funded by the U.S. Treasury and the state of Louisiana. To date, Caddo has processed over 8,500 applications and helped more than 5,000 families, finance director Haley Barnett said.
So far, over $16 million has been distributed. Caddo recently received another $4.1 million from the federal government, and last week signed an agreement with the state for another $6.5 million, Barnett said.
Caddo is at the head of the line to get additional funds because of its successful record of distribution. Caddo has handed out 100 percent of the federal and state funds it has received.
“So, we have more than surpassed expectations from the treasury as it relates to our program; therefore, they reach out to us for additional reallocation of funds,” Barnett said.
Caddo is one of only four governments in the nation that has put over 90 percent of ERAP funds in citizens’ hands.
When the program first started, Barnett said she and Wilson thought the parish would be hard-pressed to give $15 million. “But we have surpassed that greatly with the program we have,” Barnett said.
Caddo Parish currently does not have a waiting list for applicants. All names in the application process are pulled every Wednesday, doing away with the wait list, Barnett said.
Commissioner Lyndon B. Johnson said the only problems he’s hearing are between the tenant and landlord, or because paperwork has not been submitted.
Barnett clarified the program only allows assistance for tenants for 15 months. After that, no additional help is available.
Residents who are need of rental assistance as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic are encouraged to visit caddo.covidrenthelp.org to learn more about ERAP and to apply.