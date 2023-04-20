SHREVEPORT, La. – Caddo Parish commissioners have promoted from within in its selection of a new parish administrator.
Erica R. Bryant has served as assistant parish administrator; however, she was given the green light Thursday by the commission to succeed her boss, Administrator Woodrow Wilson, who earlier this month announced his retirement effective July 15.
“We are pleased to announce Erica Bryant as the next parish administrator,” said Caddo Commission President Roy Burrell. “Mrs. Bryant brings a wealth of experience to the position, and has a proven track record of working alongside parish staff and the Caddo Parish Commission to ensure that parish resources are best being used to serve the citizens and employees of Caddo Parish. We look forward to her continuing that work and more in this position."
Wilson is retiring after 21 years of service to the parish.
“I am extremely pleased to have a member of the existing Caddo Parish team to transition into the position of parish administrator,” said Wilson. “The role of parish administrator is an important position that not only oversees the day-to-day operations of the parish, but also works diligently with various local, regional, and state partners. Erica has excellent organizational skills and the unique ability to develop and maintain positive partnerships that will be beneficial in her new role with Caddo Parish."
Bryant has over 29 years’ experience in finance, accounting and governmental operations, beginning her career with the parish in 1997 as the assistant finance director. Bryant has assisted with numerous parish initiatives, including the achievement of the commission's triple A (AAA) bond rating, passage of a bond initiative to renovate the Walter B. Jacobs Nature Park, rededication of property taxes to address funding deficit in Juvenile Services, consistent fiscal management, successful passage of property tax renewals, increased fund balance levels, and the realignment of some parish departments to increase efficiency and accuracy of departmental operations.
Prior to joining parish administration, she served as a senior accountant for KPMG Peat Marwick LLP and as a staff auditor for the Louisiana Office of Legislative Auditor. She holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Southern University and a master of business administration from Louisiana State University.
Bryant is a certified public accountant, certified government finance officer, certified public finance officer and a senior professional in human resources. She serves as a board member for the Caddo-Bossier Port Commission, the Louisiana Asset Management Pool and the Caddo Community Action Agency.
“I am deeply honored and excited to serve the citizens of Caddo Parish in this new capacity. I appreciate the Caddo Parish Commission for entrusting me with the opportunity to lead Caddo Parish in this next chapter,” said Bryant.