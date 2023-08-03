SHREVEPORT, La. -- The Caddo Parish Commission on Thursday approved the appointment of Andrew Randall, Jr. as the new director of juvenile services.
Randall will oversee the functions of the department, including juvenile detention and probation operations, as well as working alongside the Caddo Parish Juvenile Court to ensure compliance of the orders of the court and to administer various court initiatives.
Randall most recently served as interim director of juvenile services after the recent appointment of Clay Walker as assistant parish administrator. He also has served as the assistant director of juvenile services.
Randall is a graduate of Tulane Law School and Dillard University.
“I am pleased that the commission has confirmed the appointment of Andrew Randall as the parish’s new director of juvenile services,” said parish Administrator Erica R. Bryant. “Mr. Randall brings a wealth of experience and working knowledge to this position, and we look forward to him continuing great work."
Randall’s appointment is effective immediately.