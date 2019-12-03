SHREVEPORT, La. --The Caddo Parish Commission on Monday adopted an almost $82.8 million budget for 2020 that includes operational needs, capital improvement initiatives, support of parish agencies, economic development and social programs.
“The annual parish budget represents one of the most important policy documents that the commission will enact during the course of a year,” said Stormy Gage-Watts, commission president. “The budget reflects the resources, strategies and goals of the parish in the delivery of public services to our citizens and is indicative of the Commission’s financial discipline to ensure that funds are available for current and future Parish needs."
The 2020 budget is balanced, with revenues and fund balance expenditures meeting total 2020 expenditures, according to a commission news release.
"While the 2020 budget represents a sustainable plan that positions the parish to complete priorities, the Parish is mindful of the potentially changing conditions locally and nationally," the news release states.
These include:
- “Raise the Age”, the state law that mandates 17-year-olds be processed and housed by the juvenile justice system
- Estimated $3.5 million deficit in the Juvenile Justice budget
- Increased operational expenses at the Caddo Correctional Center (CCC)
- Local economic development initiatives
“We are confident that the 2020 budget is a conservative one, one that preserves funding for the essential services upon which our citizens rely,” said parish Administrator Woodrow Wilson Jr. said in the release. “We remain committed to continuing the exercise sound fiscal management across all department budgets to ensure we can respond to changing services demands and effectively utilize our existing resources."