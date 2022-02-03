SHREVEPORT, La. -- Smile! You could get a Ring doorbell camera for free if you live in Caddo Parish.
The commission unanimously passed a plan to use a $100,000 in American Rescue Plan funds to buy Ring video doorbells, and give them out to fight crime. Commissioner Stormy Gage-Watts, who sponsored the plan, believes the money will buy about a thousand devices.
"Or more if we can get a deal from the company," she says.
Gage-Watts says the video doorbells will go to people in high crime areas. They'll get the devices for free, plus one year of free service.
Gage-Watts says recipients will have to allow police access to their video, and register the devices with the Real Time Shreveport Crime Center.
"I've received a number of phone calls from my constituents, outside of my district as well, that are very happy to see us doing something to fight crime," Gage-Watts said.
Ring video doorbells are famous for catching porch pirates in the act, as well as break-in thieves. Owners can scare unwelcome visitors away by talking to them through the device after getting a smartphone alert to activity on their porch.
Gage-Watts says people will be able to apply with Caddo Parish to receive a free device. They'll be notified later to pick up their doorbell cams on a first come, first served basis.