SHREVEPORT, LA – The Caddo Parish Commission has committed additional funding to assist renters facing eviction as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Commission voted on July 22 at its regular meeting to provide $20,000 intended to assist citizens that have qualified for the Emergency Rental Assistance Program with legal aid to help prevent eviction.
Funding for the program will be reimbursed to the Parish from the state portion of Caddo Parish rental assistance funds.
Information on how eligible applicants can receive the funds will be forthcoming.