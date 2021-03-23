SHREVEPORT, La. - Local governments in Louisiana will collectively receive nearly $2 billion as part of the COVID-19 related American Rescue Plan. Caddo Parish will receive $46.5 million of it.
Parish officials expect to receive half of the money during the first year. The rest will come next year.
The administration will make recommendations to Caddo commissioners, who will then vote on how to spend the money. Commission President Lyndon B. Johnson said parish administrators will look at lost revenue for the past year and capital outlay projects that were postponed as priorities.
They will also do an analysis on how the commission can make investments to the community. Johnson said before administrators give their recommendations the parish must first get the financial spending guidelines that are mandated by the federal government.
"Until we get those guidelines, you can kind of make a want list or wish list, as you might say, but at the same time, we've still got to figure out which one of those wishes will be weeded out based upon the guidelines," said Johnson.
Johnson said there are other parish entities that the commission has to split the money with, including the district attorney, coroner and sheriff.