SHREVEPORT, La. -- Efforts to revitalize the old Humpfrees site in Shreve Square received a big boost from the Caddo Parish Commission when it voted to authorize $1 million in funding to support ongoing efforts by developers to restore the building as lofts, Commissioner Steven Jackson announced Thursday.
Funding for this development comes from American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds.
Once completed, 114 Texas will be a complete replica of the original design consisting of 12 one-bedroom units. Each unit will contain a washer, dryer, dishwasher, central air and heat, ceiling fans, and energy efficient features (lights, plumbing, insulation, windows).
In an additional attempt to stay true to the original exterior design, each loft will allow for high ceilings, exposed masonry walls and other enhanced architectural features. There will be exterior security cameras for the grounds. The development will provide common area amenities for use by residents on the first floor.
"This is a major milestone to replicate a building that meant so much to so many in our community" Jackson said. "We are thankful that we have a local architect professional in Jeff Spikes who reimagined and pay tribute to the original design. Young professionals seeking downtown housing options will have more opportunities once completed."