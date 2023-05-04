SHREVEPORT, La. – The Caddo Parish Commission will let the public decide if it wants to pay more taxes to address juvenile justice needs.
The commission on Thursday voted 8 to 2 to set an election for Oct. 24 for voters to decide their support for a 3.5-mill tax. It’s estimated to generate about $5.2 million annually and would be collected for 15 years.
The tax call comes after months of study by the Juvenile Justice Committee.
Commissioner Steven Jackson said the commission’s vote doesn’t raise taxes; it asks citizens for a response.
Commissioners Todd Hopkins and John Atkins voted in opposition. Hopkins said he wasn’t totally sold on the tax because he had a hard time telling people in his district the commission was going to add 3.5 mills to their tax bill. And Atkins said he had heard from some of his constituents who were opposed.
Commissioner Ken Epperson said the commission is putting the tax issue before the voters who should have enough “sense and intelligence” to make their own decisions. He also pointed out the tax would alleviate a $4 million funding gap the commission is filling. The juvenile justice system has operated on the same tax millage for decades, he said.
“And we’ve done nothing to rectify that situation,” Epperson said.
The commission held a public hearing prior to the vote to allow any citizens to express support or opposition. But no one spoke.