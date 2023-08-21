SHREVEPORT, La. – Separate lawsuits challenging the residency of two Caddo Commission candidates have been dismissed.
Melissa Joy Vailes had challenged the qualifications of Ronald Cothran and Quinton Aught in lawsuits filed Thursday in Caddo District Court. Vailes contended neither man had lived in District 10 for the required year preceding qualifying earlier this month.
In a letter to Clerk of Court Mike Spence, Vailes withdrew her petition challenging Cothran. She said it had come to her attention by way of multiple documents that Cothran’s residing address is “indeed legitimate.”
At a hearing Monday morning, Vailes’ attorney asked for a dismissal of the petition against Aught and it was granted.
That leaves Aught, Cothran and Kenny Gordon in the race for the District 10 seat on Oct. 14.
In another election-related matter, candidate Grace Anne Blake will serve the unexpired term – or through Jan. 8 – for District 8. That’s because Cothran, who had also qualified for that seat, withdrew from the race.
Cothran has filled the term on an interim basis since January following the resignation of Jim Taliaferro, who stepped down when he was elected to the City Council.
While Blake will serve the rest of the term, she also is a candidate for a full four-year term so her name will still be on the Oct. 14 ballot. She and Tim Euler are vying for the District 8 seat.
A swearing in date has not been set for Blake for the unexpired position. The Caddo Commission has not yet been formerly notified by the Secretary of State that Blake is an unopposed candidate. Once that's done, however, the commission will set a time for her to receive the oath of office.