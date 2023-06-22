SHREVEPORT, La. –The Caddo Parish Commission confirmed the appointment of Clay Walker as assistant parish administrator at the commission’s work session Thursday.
“I am pleased to welcome Clay Walker as the parish’s next assistant parish administrator,” said incoming Parish Administrator Erica R. Bryant. “Mr. Walker brings a wealth of experience to the position and has a proven track record of working alongside parish staff and with the Caddo Parish Commission to ensure that parish resources are best being used to serve the citizens and employees of Caddo Parish. We look forward to Clay continuing that work and more in this position."
“I am excited to continue my work in this new role,” said Walker. “I am looking forward to supporting Administrator Bryant as we continue to expand and improve our operations at the Parish of Caddo to meet citizen expectations in an ever-changing environment,” Walker added.
Walker has previously served as the parish’s director of juvenile services, overseeing juvenile detention and probation operations since 2011, facilitating improvements and streamlining functions and processes in the department.
Prior to joining the Parish, Walker was appointed as the director of juvenile defender services for the Louisiana State Public Defender Board. He has over 20 years of experience in juvenile court operations, and has worked with various juvenile justice initiatives, as well as providing instruction as an adjunct professor in juvenile delinquency at Centenary College. He has been recognized by numerous agencies and organization for his continuing work in juvenile reform and juvenile justice, including the Louisiana Bar Association, the Greater Shreveport Chamber of Commerce and the National Juvenile Justice Network.
Clay holds a Bachelor of Science degree in psychology, Bachelor of Arts degree in English from Lewis and Clark College and a juris doctor degree from Northwestern University School of Law.
Walker’s appointment is effective July 15, filling the role previously held by Bryant, who also takes on role of parish administrator July 15.