SHREVEPORT, La. – The Caddo Parish Commission is considering taking ownership of portions of seven state-owned roads in exchange for the state taking over the proposed Interstate 69 Service Road that will connect the port to Interstate 49.
Commissioners got their first look at the proposed list of roads during Monday’s work session. More talks will take place in an upcoming committee meeting.
Public Works Director Tim Weaver said the list of swapped roads is the result of over a year of negotiations. The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development initially submitted a list of more heavily traveled roads that had bridges on them.
However, Weaver said he came up with a list of roads not so heavily traveled with no bridges. That’s because after the state does any necessary repairs, the parish will assume ownership, including future maintenance.
Most of the roads Caddo has agreed to take over are what Weaver described as service roads. An example is where Barron Road curves to the north and connects with U.S. Highway 171. Although state-owned, that section is already being maintained by the parish.
It’s the state’s policy now if DOTD is asked to take on more mileage then it swaps an equal amount with the governing body to maintain its existing highway mileage count, Weaver said.
(Click on PDF with this report to see detailed maps of each road)
In addition to the .20 miles at U.S. 171 and Barron Road, the parish also would take over the following portions:
- State Highway 530, beginning at the junction with U.S. Highway 71 and going east about .73 miles to state Highway 3049.
- Box Road, beginning at the junction with Mount Zion Rd going south about .39 miles to the end of DOTD maintenance at Brookwood Church Way.
- Former state Highway 169, beginning at the dead end installation at Highway 1 and going east about .34 miles to its junction with relocated Highway 169.
- State Highway 173, beginning at the junction with U.S. Highway 71 and going northeast about .70 miles to its junction with state Highway 3049.
- State Highway 530, beginning at the junction with Highway 1 and going east about .40 miles to its junction with state Highway 538.
- State Highway 3049, beginning at the junction with U.S. Highway 71 and going east and then southerly about .89 miles to its junction with Douglas Road.
“This is complex,” commission Administrator Woody Wilson said.
The Port of Caddo-Bossier is leading the project but it jointly involves the Caddo, DeSoto and Bossier parish governments, DOTD, Northwest Louisiana Council of Governments and Coordinating and Development Corporation.
The port’s board last week approved a federal grant application that will be used to fill the funding gap. First estimated to cost about $32.5 million, construction costs and materials shortages have added at least $13 million to that at last count. The Caddo Commission and DeSoto Police Jury have already provided their $2.25 million portions.
Seven miles of the I-69 service road will be in DeSoto and the remaining 3.5 miles in Caddo.
It’s referred to as the I-69 service road because it is designed to parallel the proposed route of I-69 through northwest Louisiana. But in the meantime, it will provide a vital link from the port and I-49.
The environmental and preliminary engineering work on the project is on-going this year. Officials involved with the project are optimistic that bidding and construction could happen in 2023.