SHREVEPORT, La. - The Caddo Parish Commission is considering an ordinance that would provide $500 of emergency aid to 500 families that have been affected by COVID-19.
Ordinance 6019 would authorize the use of the budgeted emergency aid funds in the reserve trust fund. The funding is for households in Caddo Parish that have been directly impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, which includes an illness, eviction, business closure, unpaid leave, or job loss, and have not received related financial assistance.
Households must also meet certain income requirements. The commission has already appropriated 350-thousand dollars for emergency aid in its 2020 budget. District 7 Caddo Parish Commissioner Stormy Gage-Watts sponsored the ordinance.
"Just a couple of years ago, we were able to be able to provide allocations for tornado victims so we did that through a special fund which is an emergency ordinance and this is the same thing. It's no different," expressed Watts.
The proposed ordinance will be formally introduced on Thursday during the commission's regular session meeting.
It will then be reviewed by a committee before having a public hearing on December 3rd.