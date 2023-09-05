SHREVEPORT, La. -- The Caddo Parish Commission has sworn in Grace Anne Blake as the new commissioner for District 8.
Blake will fill the balance of the term remaining for the District 8 seat formerly held by Ronald Cothran, who withdrew his name from the District 8 race in conjunction with the race for the newly redistricted District 10.
Blake is a Shreveport native and graduate of Louisiana Technical College Barber Program. She is the owner of Avalon Hair Salon, a local business in operation for 25 years.
Her community affiliations include numerous charitable organizations such as Elk Club Lodge No. 122, St. Baldrick’s Foundation, St. Jude’s and the Krewe of Centaur.
Blake was sworn in by Caddo Parish Clerk of Court Mike Spence.
The term filled by Blake ends on Jan. 7. The election to fill the new District 8 seat is Oct. 14.