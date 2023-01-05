SHREVEPORT, La. -- The Caddo Parish Commission selected its 2023 leadership at its first regular session meeting of the year on Thursday.
District 5 Commissioner Roy Burrell was selected as commission president.
District 4 Commissioner John-Paul Young was elected vice president, and District 7 Commissioner Stormy Gage-Watts was selected as parliamentarian.
“I am honored to be selected by my fellow commissioners to lead our body for 2023,” said Burrell. “I look forward to the commission continuing our work for the citizens of Caddo Parish,” said Burrell.
The newly elected officers will serve in their leadership roles for one year.