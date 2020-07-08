SHREVEPORT, La. – A final vote on whether face masks will be required in unincorporated areas of Caddo Parish will take place at the Caddo Commission’s regular meeting Thursday afternoon.
A mask mandate was included on a special meeting agenda today; however, parish attorney Donna Frazier said even though commissioners considered it an “emergency ordinance,” the measure was only being formally introduced, with the final vote coming Thursday.
Moving the ordinance forward wasn’t unanimous, though. The vote was 7 to 5, with commissioners Lyndon Johnson, Steven Jackson, John-Paul Young, Roy Burrell, Lynn Cawthorne, Stormy Gage-Watts and Ken Epperson voting in favor. Voting against were Todd Hopkins, Jim Taliaferro, John Atkins, Mario Chavez and Ed Lazarus.
Prior to the vote, the commission received a handful of calls from citizens, in addition to several written comments. Most were not in favor of a mask mandate.
One woman said, “I’m not going to wear a mask and you can’t make me.” Another asked, “Today it is a mask. What will it be tomorrow? … A stand has to be made now.”
“I hope you vote in support of masks. … I don’t feel my rights are infringed,” wrote a citizen, while another added “absolute” support of a mask requirement.
Young, who authorized the ordinance, submitted an amended document to commissioners during the meeting. Having little time to digest the changes prompted some to ask to put off the vote.
Young’s changes include no penalties for individuals. Instead, the focus is on business owners to deal with “non-compliant” customers. But the language of the ordinance also was softened to say businesses “may” instead of “shall” direct individuals not wearing masks to leave the premises.
Young said he talked to representatives of major retailers such as Walmart, Kroger and CVS who said they do want protection for their employees, and it’s easier with a local ordinance.
Young suggested violators receive a warning on the first offense but includes the possibility of fines up to $500 for subsequent violations. The ordinance does, however, allow for the suspension or revocation of a business license in lieu of a penalty.
Still, Young asked Frazier if there was any benefit in seeking an emergency opinion from the state attorney general. He said it had been mentioned to him the possibility of lawsuits from businesses because of lost revenue due to the mask mandate.
Frazier doubted an AG opinion would be rendered in less than six to eight weeks. The parish has remedies; the most likely of which could be an injunction stopping the ordinance from being enforced. She said the state Supreme Court has recognized the legal right of local governments and the commission is within its authority to require the mandate.
Jackson was successful in adding another amendment authorizing the parish administrator to use CARES Act funding to hire a private security firm to assist in enforcement. His idea came after he said he understood Sheriff Steve Prator to say in a statement that he didn’t have manpower to enforce the ordinance but would do it “if he can get around to it.”
Jackson used New Orleans as an example of a municipality that has leaned upon private security guards to assist with compliance issues in various facets of the city.
Frazier said she would have to research what New Orleans has in place.
Prator, who was also participating in the commission’s virtual meeting, corrected Jackson to say he has not come out in favor or against the ordinance. He clarified that his statement released late Tuesday points out that the sheriff’s office has to “juggle a lot of balls” and deputies will respond to complaints as time allows and when they are not on a “more pressing matter.” A mask mandate is not a priority over a burglary call, he said.
Prator told the commissioners the matter is somewhat confusing and as leaders of the community it’s their job to “clarify and not confuse.”
He then advised them to “tread very carefully” with a private security firm, noting the problems it could cause with citizens.
Jackson said his idea for the private security detail is to make sweeps or rounds of the business and report back to the proper authority.
Debate on the amended ordinance drew impassioned pleas on both sides.
It’s not like businesses in the parish aren’t already struggling, Atkins said, now requiring owners to monitor people … “is a very inappropriate action we’re considering.”
He said more positive results could come from asking rather than demanding. “We’re monitoring and patrolling and assessing their every move. This is a bad move and I don’t support any of it,” he said, adding residents will be even more “outraged and likely to revolt against the action.”
As leaders, the commission shouldn’t give people a “cop out,” Jackson said. “What I’m hearing is a bunch of excuses.”
He even downplayed social media chatter from people who say they will take their shopping dollars to Bossier City where masks are not mandated. “That’s not true,” Jackson said.
Johnson equated the mask mandate to the seat belt law, saying if it’s required then people do it to obey the law.
“What we’re saying is because of the pandemic and these numbers are not going down and trying to get back to normalcy then wear the mask,” Johnson said.
Mandatory masks are in response to the global crisis,” Gage-Watts said.
Hopkins pointed out that he supported funding of testing and purchasing masks so they are available for the public. Friday, he received a copy of the ordinance that “encouraged” people to wear masks but by Monday it changed to a mandate.
“I just can’t support a mandate,” said Hopkins, who said a majority of the area in the parish that’s affected by the ordinance is rural and in districts represented by him and Lazarus. “We’re penalizing the wrong people.”
“Business owners are hurting guys,” said Chavez in opposing the ordinance.
Burrell said they’ve reached a point where “we’ve politicized something that is an issue of safety.” While he said he understood the stance of the other side, Burrell added, “We are at war with an invisible enemy that can attack at any time.” The ordinance, he said, could be massaged “to make it more comfortable to the other side.”