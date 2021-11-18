SHREVEPORT, La. -- An ordinance requiring mandatory spay/neuter of dogs and cats in Caddo Parish got its formal introduction without debate at Thursday's Caddo Commission meeting.
The final vote to put the ordinance into effect won't happen until the Dec. 9 meeting.
The original ordinance only targeted pit bulls and pit mixes since that's the breed that mostly fills the animal shelter. That's the breed that also is euthanized the most.
But the commission during its work session Monday decided to expand the ordinance to include all dogs and cats.
The proposal is designed to cut down on the animal population by spaying and neutering strays and those that are taken in by animal control officers.
Commissioner John Atkins said he will make a few changes at next month's meeting prior to the ordinance's adoption. He wants to tweak the language to not punish responsible pet owners whose animals may accidentally get loose.
He wants them to get a pass or more time and not fall under the mandatory ordinance as long as their dogs or cats are properly tagged or microchipped.
Commissioner Stormy Gage-Watts also emphasized the ordinance is not to punish responsible pet owners. Most of the animals that will fall under the ordinance are abused or strays, "but their lives matter. All dogs and cats lives matter."
Local animal rescue groups applauded the legislation.
Megan Everett said owners who take the steps to care for their pets, such as getting regular rabies or repairing fences so they do not escape, have nothing to worry about with the ordinance.
PetSavers founder Linda Shemwell expressed "huge heartfelt thanks ... for the groundbreaking and life-changing proposal."
"What you're doing is brave, if you do it," Shemwell said. "It's not popular with everyone but I know it is with the rescue community that work so hard."
The ordinance, she said, will put Shreveport on the map for something positive.