SHREVEPORT, La.-- The caddo parish commission in partnership with the food bank of Northwest Louisiana hosted a food box distribution event, at multiple locations across caddo parish, this morning.
The event was first come first serve for as long as supplies lasted. Many community members expressed appreciation, especially considering the effects of inflation, "it's just a warm feeling that the community is able to come out and get stuff from the greenwood acres baptist church that they had took the time out to think of others," said community member, Shamika Johnson.
Caddo Parish Commissioner for District 3, Steven Jackson said this is something that is being done as a response to the recent storms and to help individuals who may be dealing with food insecurity.